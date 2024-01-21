Police: One dead, multiple people stabbed inside Northeast Austin home; suspect captured

A woman is dead after a stabbing incident involving multiple people at a residence in Northeast Austin on Saturday night. The male suspect was shot by police when he attempted to hold a victim hostage inside the home, Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody, and his identity has not been released to the public.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11:33 p.m. at a home located at 12310 Uttimer Lane. The called said he had been stabbed in the stomach and was bleeding, adding that the suspect was still inside the residence, and was holding a female victim captive. When officers approached the home, they saw a group of people outside the home, including one person with apparent stab wounds. Screams from inside the home indicated the suspect and more victims were inside, so police breached the front door, Henderson said.

Upon entering the house, police confronted the suspect, who was holding a knife to a female victim. The officers shot and injured the suspect, though it is unclear whether the female also was injured. The responding officers did not sustain any injuries.

After shooting the suspect, police found multiple people inside the home with stab wounds, including one woman who was pronounced dead in a bedroom at 1:06 a.m., Henderson said. Three children were removed from the home, though it is unclear whether they sustained injuries.

Henderson said police are actively investigating the cause of the stabbings and the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

