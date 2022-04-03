Police: One dead after shooting outside Rockford area shopping mall

CHERRY VALLEY — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday in the parking lot outside CherryVale Malll, police said.

Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge confirmed Saturday night that the critical incident police were responding to about 7:10 p.m. was a fatal shooting.

According to a news release issued by the Cherry Valley Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot outside Macy's department store.

Upon arrival, officers "found an unresponsive male subject near a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds," the release states.

Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Rockford Police Department also responded to the shooting.

"Based on information developed since the shooting, we believe this was a targeted attack and there is no further threat to public safety," the release states.

"As a precaution, police presence in and around the mall will be increased for the next few days."

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s detective division is leading the investigation.

The release described the shooting "an active and dynamic investigation," adding that no other information would be released at this time.

A little over a year ago, another shooting took place in the same parking lot. No one was injured in that shooting.

