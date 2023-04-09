Police: One dead in South Main Plaza shooting

Apr. 9—A shooting at the Aqua Lounge in South Main Plaza on Sunday morning left one man dead, according to Wilkes-Barre City police.

A disturbance inside the Lounge is believed to have led to the shooting, which took place outside the building, according to a release from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to the scene, 369 S. Main St., sometime Sunday morning; an approximate time was not noted in the release, but witness images and video appear to put the time around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, police found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The victim was initially treated, and then pronounced deceased, according to police. An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Initial investigation into the shooting determined that the incident had begun with the victim being involved in a "disturbance" inside the lounge.

The victim continued the disturbance outside of the lounge, where shots were fired and the victim was struck.

Police say that all parties involved in the shooting have been identified, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

The news release, posted to Facebook at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, notes that the investigation has yielded one male suspect. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been taken into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at either 570-208-0911 or 570-208-6778.