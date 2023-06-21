Police: One dead after stabbing near Kellogg Avenue

The Cincinnati Police Department's criminal investigations unit is currently at the scene of a deadly stabbing in the California neighborhood near Kellogg Avenue, police said.

According to Cincinnati District 2 police, the incident occurred Wednesday near Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue.

Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed Thursday morning that one person died.

He did not release further details as this is an ongoing investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One killed in stabbing near Kellogg Avenue