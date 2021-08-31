Police: One dead, three injured in Monday afternoon Amsterdam crash

Aug. 31—AMSTERDAM — One person was killed and three others hurt in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in Amsterdam, police said.

The person who died was a 46-year-old woman from Ohio, a passenger in one of the vehicles, police said. She was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she died. Her name was not immediately released.

Amsterdam police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Guy Park and Steadwell avenues for a motor vehicle accident involving multiple injuries on Monday around 1:47 p.m., police said.

First aid was rendered upon arrival to the operator and sole occupant of a black BMW sedan and three occupants of a red Subaru Forester involved in the collision.

The front passenger of the Subaru, the 46-year-old woman from Ohio, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital before being airlifted to Albany Med where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, a 73-year-old woman also from Ohio, was also taken to St. Mary's before being transported to Albany Med. She remained in serious condition Tuesday, police said.

The third passenger of the vehicle, a juvenile female from Fultonville, was taken to St. Mary's where she was treated for injuries described as minor.

The driver of the BMW, a 58 year-old woman Amsterdam resident, was treated on the scene and taken to St. Mary's. Police say her condition is stable.

Police indicated they did not plan to release the names of the individuals involved in the accident that remains under active investigation. Police declined to comment on a possible cause on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and the state police accident reconstruction team provided assistance at the scene. Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond was also requested to the scene.

The investigation remained ongoing as investigators continue to interview witnesses and canvass the area of the crash for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed any part of this incident is encouraged to contact city police at (518) 842-1100.

