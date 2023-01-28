Police: One dead, two injured in shooting on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville

A person has died after a shooting at a Clarksville gas station early Saturday, according to police.

Clarksville police arrived to the station named Dodge’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Officers discovered a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was going to be taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but instead was taken to Tennova Healthcare Clarksville because of the severity of his injuries. He later was pronounced dead, police said.

A short time later, two more individuals who police said were involved in the shooting arrived together at Tennova Healthcare with gunshot wounds and have been taken to Vanderbilt, according to police. Their conditions are unknown.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

