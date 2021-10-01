Police: One fatally shot, another in ‘grave condition’ after double shooting in central Baltimore

One man has died and another is in “grave condition” after a double shooting in central Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Investigating a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Druid Hill Ave. around 3:48 p.m., police say they found two men with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Medics pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, according to law enforcement. The other was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.