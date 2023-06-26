Police: One hospitalized after targeted shooting in Hyannis; suspect car crashes fleeing scene

Police are investigating a targeted shooting that left one hospitalized in Hyannis Sunday afternoon and a bystander’s vehicle damaged by the suspect’s car when it allegedly crashed into it while it fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived at the area of Main Street and High School Road for reported gunshots around 4:30 p.m. to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.

The gunshot victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and was later flown to a Boston hospital by MedFlight.

Other responders investigating the incident also found a damaged vehicle that apparently fled the scene and crashed into a bystander’s vehicle. The passengers in that struck vehicle were not harmed in the crash.

Police say the shooting is “not an act of random violence.”

The case remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident, is asked to call 508-775-0387.

