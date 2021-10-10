Police: One killed, six injured in Saturday night Albany shooting

Oct. 10—ALBANY — One man was killed and six others injured in a shooting Saturday night in Albany, police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lake Avenue, near Elk Street, police said.

Officers arrived and found one man hurt. He was treated at the scene and taken on to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police identified the man killed as Alexander Bolton, 29, of New Bedford, Mass.

Shortly after the call, Albany Medical Center reported six men had entered the emergency room, all with gunshot wounds.

Those wounded ranged in age from 25 to 42. Three had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, two had a gunshot wound to his arm and one had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police described the injuries to the six as non-life-threatening.

Police soon determined that all six were shot during the incident on North Lake Avenue, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police detectives at 518-462-8039.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe