Police: One man is dead after fatal shooting on Hillsborough Road in Durham

One man is dead after a shooting in Durham Tuesday evening, according to the Durham Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at 6:17 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road and found a man with a gunshot wound, a news release stated.

Emergency Medical Services workers pronounced the man dead, the release stated.

Police have not released the man’s name or other details but said the shooting did not appear to be random.

It was the second fatal shooting in the city in the last week. On Aug, 24, Brian Davis, 51, was shot and killed on Liberty Street.

As of Aug. 13, a total of 149 people had been shot in Durham, 25 of them fatally, the department’s latest statistics show.

There have been more than 460 shootings — incidents in which a gun was fired — in Durham since the start of the year.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s homicide is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at 919-560-4440 at ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.