Police: One man dead, one arrested following shooting in Rochester

One man is dead after a shooting in Rochester, Friday night.

Officers were called to 259 New Bedford Rd. just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a 41-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon initial investigation, the shooting resulted from an argument

Police arrested Perry Cody, 34 who was still on the scene. He has been charged with homicide.

This shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

