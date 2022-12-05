Police: One man jailed, one critical after shooting

Dec. 5—One man is behind bars and another man is in critical condition after an argument between the two Friday night ended in gunfire, Glynn County police said.

Police say Gary Stephone Beasley shot Antoine Jermaine Whyms during an argument at 105 Saxon St., where both men resided. Whyms was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with at least one gunshot wound following the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said. He remained in critical condition Monday, police said.

Police responded to the scene after someone reported hearing gunfire at the home on Saxon Street, located in the Beverly Shores community off of Altama Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found Beasley walking around in the roadway outside the home and took the 55-year-old into custody without incident. Beasley is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact county police detective Ethan Varnadoe of the department's major crimes unit at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.