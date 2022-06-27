Police: One officer shot, seriously injured after reports of multiple drive-by shootings in northeast Spokane

Jun. 26—Two suspects are in custody after a spree of reported drive-by shootings Sunday afternoon in east Spokane left one officer seriously injured, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police released preliminary details Sunday afternoon, with more information expected from a news conference at 5:30 p.m.

The first drive-by was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of Garland and Perry, said Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs. As officers investigated, another report of a drive-by shooting came in less than 15 minutes later, this one from the 3000 block of Martin Street, Briggs said.

Officers were there searching for the suspect vehicle, which then encountered a Spokane police car. Shots were fired "unprovoked" at a Spokane police vehicle from the suspect vehicle, striking and seriously injuring one officer, Briggs said. The officer was taken to local officer for treatment.

Police pursued, eventually taking the suspects into custody. At least one firearm was recovered, police said.

In all, officers were investigating shots fired calls at multiple different locations Sunday: Empire and Perry, the 600 block of East Dalton, the 1600 block of East Garland, Liberty and Nevada, and the 3000 block of North Martin. The suspects involved were taken into custody.

No civilians were injured, while the suspects were not shot by any police officers, Briggs said.

Anyone with any information or has surveillance video is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.