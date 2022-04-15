Police: one person accidentally shot in leg, charges filed

Apr. 15—MILTON — Two teenage friends are facing criminal charges after one of them accidentally shot themselves in the leg.

Christian Krisher, 19, of Susquehanna Trail, Muncy, was charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license. Shane Michael Miller, 18, of Whitmoyer Road, Watsontown, was charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor. The charges were filed by State Trooper Kurtis Killian, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Killian and Trooper Nathan Wenzel responded to the Muncy Valley Emergency Room at 4:26 a.m. April 23 for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. Miller was observed with gauze wrapping on his right leg, covering a gunshot wound he sustained.

Miller told police that the incident happened Krisher's vehicle in the driveway of Miller's home in Lewis Township. While Miller was cleaning an unknown make and model .44 magnum pistol, the firearm accidentally discharged and struck Miller in the right leg, according to court documents.

During the interview, police reported that Miller allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Miller admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the incident. His blood alcohol level was .139, which is more than 1.5 times the legal limit, according to court documents.

In an interview with Krishner on Feb. 7, Krisher said he drove to Miller's home that day to pick him up. Krisher had the pistol in his possession and concealed it between the center console and passenger seat. They left for a period of time and returned to the home, planning to take the pistol back to Miller's grandmother's residence, according to court documents.

Before Miller went to exit the driver's side door, he reached over the center console and obtained the handgun. After grabbing the gun, he left the vehicle and the gun discharged, shooting through the driver's seat and into Miller's leg, according to court documents.

Krisher does not have a concealed carry permit, police said.

Both Miller and Krisher are scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 18 in front of Diehl.