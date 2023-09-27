Police: One person dead, another injured after late night crash in Lexington

One person is dead and another is injured as a result of a serious crash in Lexington Tuesday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision happened around 11:28 p.m. on Paris Pike near Carterbrook Lane. Lt Jesse Palmer with Lexington police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers died on scene, according to Palmer. That person’s identity will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office after family members are notified.

The other driver involved in the wreck was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Palmer. No one else was in either vehicle, Palmer said.

LPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit shut down the road to investigate the scene, Palmer said. The road has since reopened.