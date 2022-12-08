Police: One person dead after shooting at Rocklin apartment complex. Gun found at scene

Police said Wednesday evening that they are investigating an early-morning shooting at a Rocklin apartment complex that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at the Sunset Street Apartments at 3551 Sunset Blvd., the Rocklin Police Department announced in a social media post.

Officers found a male with a gunshot wound at the scene and provided medical aid until EMTs arrived, police said. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Police and forensic personnel conducted witness interviews and collected evidence at the scene, and investigators said they found a gun.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that “there is no active threat to the public.” The shooting remains under investigation.

Police did not release any suspect information or indicate whether investigators believe the gunshot wound could have been self-inflicted.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400.