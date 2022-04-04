Police: One person hospitalized after shooting in Uniontown

Uniontown police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened at Sails Inn on Gallatin Road in Uniontown.

Investigators are currently going through surveillance footage to identify the suspect.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 11 News for updates.

TOP STORIES:

1 person killed, 1 injured in car accident in Baldwin Borough Car dealership agrees to $10M settlement for allegedly charging Black clients more Aliquippa Junior Senior High School enforcing limits on snacks starting Monday VIDEO: Bieber fever in Pittsburgh: Justin Bieber stops in the steel city on his Justice World Tour DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts