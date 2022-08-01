Police: One person injured in Apopka shooting

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday morning in Apopka.

Officers responded to the area of 820 South Robinson Avenue for a reported shooting just after 10 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been shot.

Investigators said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not released more details, including the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

