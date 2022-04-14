Police: One person injured in Daytona Beach shooting

Daytona Beach police are investigating a shooting outside a home Thursday morning.

Read: 2 teens shot, killed near playground at Sanford apartment complex

Investigators said at least one person was shot at 1215 South Beach Street.

See map of location below:

Police have not said if there were any other injuries or the condition of the person who was shot.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more details.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.