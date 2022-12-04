Police: One person shot, suspect at large after Saturday incident at Stuart apartment complex

STUART — Police are searching for a 20-year-old man whom they say fled the scene after shooting a person Saturday at the Crossings at Indian Run Apartments off Southeast Indian Street.

Ri'ahj Lee Thomas, of Fort Pierce, entered an apartment with four other people and shot an individual, according to a Stuart Police Department Facebook post. Police did not indicate what time the incident occurred, where the victim was shot or how serious the injury or injuries are.

Police said Thomas is considered to be armed and dangerous. “Do not approach,” the Facebook post advises.

Thomas is wanted in connection with multiple crimes including robbery, tampering with a witness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The office is offering a cash reward for any details about his whereabouts.

Tips can remain anonymous. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office, 772- 220-7000, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, 800-273-8477.

This was one of at least two shootings that occurred Saturday. An older couple was shot to death at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Boulevard. The shooter is in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was available as of noon Sunday.

This story will be updated.

