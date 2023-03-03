Police: One pound of marijuana, other drugs found during traffic stop

Mar. 2—EAU CLAIRE — More than a pound of marijuana and other drugs were found in an Eau Claire man's vehicle during a traffic stop, police say.

Nathan J. Adrian, 35, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

Adrian is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $10,000 cash bail was set for Adrian, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with known drug dealers or users.

Adrian returns to court March 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer conducted a traffic stop Wednesday of a vehicle he observed parked at Kwik Trip on North Clairemont Avenue. The vehicle was pulled over on Folsom Avenue. Adrian was identified as the driver.

Adrian had a BB gun and folding knife on his person.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a black backpack in the rear passenger area containing various types of drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

In another area of the backpack, officers found methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and Adderall pills. They also found a large vacuum-sealed bag containing more than one pound of marijuana.

Officers also found more than 140 smaller plastic bags.

Officers found $194 in Adrian's wallet. He mostly had $20 bills, which is a common denomination when involved in drug distribution.

Adrian had previously said he didn't have a job. This is the third time in a three-month period that Adrian had been arrested for offenses related to drug distribution.

At the time of this incident, Adrian was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of that bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges in the new case, Adrian could be sentenced to up to 23 years in prison.