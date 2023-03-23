Police: One student stabbed, another arrested after fight at Lawrence school

A fight at a Lawrence alternative school Thursday morning sent one student to the hospital and another student to the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs.

A 15-year-old male juvenile from Lawrence was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He will be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court.

Officers responding to the Rise Academy on Broadway for a report of a brawl between students found one male student with a non-life threatening stab wound, according to Lawrence Police.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

Police say the 15-year-old suspect was placed into custody without incident.

“The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families,” a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department said.

Boston 25 has reached out to the superintendent’s office for comment.

