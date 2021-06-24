Police: One suspect arrested in downtown shooting, another fatally shot by officer

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read

Jun. 23—A woman suspected in a downtown shooting was arrested and an armed man believed to be her accomplice was fatally shot by a Santa Fe police officer late Wednesday morning as he was fleeing on foot down a section of Old Santa Fe Trail filled with tourists.

The pair of shootings led to lockdowns of nearby buildings, including the First Judicial District Courthouse and the state Capitol, as a safety measure.

Law enforcement agencies also shut down stretches of downtown streets surrounding the Inn and Spa at Loretto, where the suspect's body lay motionless as police conducted an investigation.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the shooting by the Santa Fe officer. Neither the officer nor the slain suspect has been publicly identified.

City officials said in a news release the incident began just after 10 a.m. at De Vargas Park, where 20-year-old Kalin Addison is accused of shooting another woman before handing the gun to a man, who fired at the victim before fleeing.

Deputy Chief Paul Joye said two women had begun arguing in the park, and Addison joined the escalating fray. She later told police she had fired the gun at one of the women, he said.

Addison was still at the park when officers arrived, Joye added, and witnesses identified her as the shooter.

Addison is facing a charge of attempted murder and counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Santa Fe police provided aid to the woman wounded in the shooting, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and then began pursuing the man who fled, the city said in the news release.

"A short time later, the armed suspect was located by officers searching the area. Officers engaged with and shot the suspect. The suspect is deceased," the statement said. "Officers and bystanders were unharmed."

Witnesses reported seeing the armed man heading down East Alameda Street before turning left on Old Santa Fe Trail toward East Water Street, just two blocks from the downtown Plaza.

He died on a sidewalk in front of the Loretto Chapel.

State police said in a news release officers rendered aid to the man until emergency medical responders arrived. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.

Throngs of visitors, tourists and residents were out roaming the downtown area during the incident. People also were eating at outdoor cafes and restaurants, shopping and sitting in parks.

Kaori Fukushima, 55, a resident of Houston vacationing in Santa Fe this week, said she was leaving the Inn and Spa at Loretto when she saw the man with a firearm running down Old Santa Fe Trail.

She stepped back into a corridor and hid behind a wall, where she heard police yell, "Stop!"

"And then I heard the gunshots," she said. "Maybe three or four."

Sascha Anderson of the District Attorney's Office released a statement from District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Wednesday saying the agency "pledges full transparency in our handling of officer involved shootings, which is critical for ensuring public trust in the justice system.

"While we encourage and await the results of a full investigation, the preliminary reports appear to show that the suspect had a gun and that officers were in danger," the statement continued.

Carmack-Altwies added that the first shooting in the downtown area Wednesday reportedly occurred near her agency's offices. "We are heartened to report that all in our office are safe," she said.

Barry Massey, a spokesman for the state Administrative Office of the Courts, said the lockdown at the district courthouse prompted by the shooting lasted less than an hour and briefly interrupted a jury trial.

"Following what their standard procedure is for lockdowns, the jury was moved to a deliberation room," Massey said. "The judges and court staff go to their offices and then other people in the building remain in place wherever they are in the building."

While New Mexico ranks high among states for its rate of fatal law enforcement shootings, incidents involving Santa Fe police officers are uncommon. The last two fatal shootings occurred within weeks of each other four years ago.

Andrew James Lucero, 28, was killed in May 2017 in a driveway near Eldorado as Santa Fe officers were trying to subdue him following a pursuit of a stolen Mercedes-Benz. Police said after a scuffle, Lucero got inside a patrol vehicle, which began to move forward and pinned an officer to a tree.

The officer fell and sustained a leg injury but then got off the ground and fired a fatal shot.

In July of that year, officers with a Santa Fe police SWAT team killed 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez after an hours-long standoff. Benavidez, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been evicted from an apartment due to unpaid rent and later broke into the unit and refused to leave.

He remained barricaded inside during the SWAT operation until officers smashed a window of the apartment unit and fired 17 shots at him.

One officer said he opened fire through the window because Benavidez was wielding a knife.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • NJ waitress abducted after group leaves restaurant without paying the check

    The waitress from a restaurant in Washington Township suffered bruises and a possible concussion after the incident late Saturday.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • A Louisiana Woman Allegedly Hired Four Teens to Murder Her Ex Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

    St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s OfficeIn a fit of romantic rage, a 20-year-old woman in Louisiana allegedly recruited a squad of teenage boys to murder her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.But the plot went off the rails at the last second, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mykia Tyson is said to have driven the four boys she enlisted to the new boyfriend’s house in Lacombe, Louisiana in early June, but when the proposed hitmen arrived, the teenager meant to shoot the boyfriend bai

  • John McAfee dies by suicide, hours after Spanish court authorized his extradition to U.S.

    The eccentric technology innovator had been accused of tax evasion by the IRS.

  • Ex-SNL Cast Member Laraine Newman Testifies In Robert Durst Trial, Claims She Was Told Of Alibi

    Saturday Night Live alumna Laraine Newman said today that a friend created an alibi for alleged killer Robert Durst in the death of his first wife. Durst is on trial in Los Angeles for the death of Susan Berman, who was shot in December 2000. But Newman testified today about another incident where her longtime […]

  • What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

    Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband at a store. Apparently, this happens all the time. Why? ‘No matter what the charts show, people are still unemployed or fending off the creditors unleashed by the wreckage of their businesses.’ Photograph: LM Otero/AP Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced th

  • Man Who Stomped on Elderly Chinese Man’s Head Says It Was Retaliation for Korean, Japanese Men Who Robbed Him

    A homeless suspect arrested for viciously stomping on an elderly Chinese man in New York City in April says he committed the act in retaliation for an earlier robbery. Victim accused: Jarrod Powell, 50, identified Yao Pan Ma as one of his two assailants, whom he described as a “Korean guy” and a Japanese man, according to the New York Daily News. Powell reportedly told detectives that he was robbed of jewelry and money on Amsterdam Avenue on April 22.