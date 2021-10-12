Police: One suspect, one car from Gloucester in two stolen auto crashes in Ipswich

Oct. 12—IPSWICH — With the help of information provided by community members, two suspects were arrested Friday in back-to-back crashes of stolen vehicles. Each incident has a Gloucester tie.

Police were first dispatched at 4:20 p.m. to a report of breaking and entering at a local business near the MBTA station in downtown Ipswich.

While officers were at the scene of the incident, they were told by a neighboring resident that another vehicle had been stolen nearby earlier in the afternoon.

Police located that vehicle within minutes, and the suspect, later identified as Jesse Marchand-Leighton, 18, of Gloucester, is believed to have crashed it.

Although police say Marchand-Layton did not remain at the crash scene, the Danvers K9 unit, which had been called to assist, soon located and arrested him on Second Street.

While police were booking Marchand-Leighton, they received a report of another crash near the MBTA station. This vehicle in this crash was reported stolen out of Gloucester.

Reports by witnesses and community members soon led police to the individual who allegedly fled from this vehicle when it crashed. He was found on Union Street and was identified as Jaton Milliard, 18, of Fort Kent, Maine.

Marchand-Layton is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle; use of a motor vehicle without authority; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating to endanger; larceny under $1,200; and wanton destruction of property.

Milliard is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle; use of a motor vehicle without authority; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating to endanger; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; larceny under $1,200; and wanton destruction of property; possession of burglary tools; carrying a dangerous weapon; receiving stolen property under $1,200; and disturbing the peace.

Ipswich police have not said whether the two crashes and subsequent arrests are related.

The case remains under investigation.