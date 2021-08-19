Police: Ongoing conflict led to girl's stabbing

Aug. 18—WINDHAM — An altercation between a 12- yearold girl and a 13- year- old girl who stabbed her on a bike trail in North Windham Saturday stemmed from an ongoing conflict, according to state police.

Both individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, state police said Tuesday.

Because the individuals are minors, state police did not release their identities.

According to state police, the 13- year- old was charged with second- degree breach of peace and second- degree assault, while the 12- yearold was charged with second- degree breach of peace.

The two individuals were not given bonds but were given juvenile summons and released to their guardians.

State police did not release the dates of the juveniles' court appearances.

State police said the 13-year-old was found and detained without incident.

State police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

According to state police, the 12- year- old received minor injuries during the incident, which occurred on a bicycle path on Hilltop Drive.

Willimantic firefighters responded to the incident with a Windham ambulance at 7: 34 p. m. and transported the 12- year- old to Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the 12- year- old received injuries to multiple body parts, but she walked out to the ambulance.

In addition to North Windham and Willimantic firefighters, state police troopers from Troop K, which has barracks in Colchester, also responded to the incident.

A Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedic was in the ambulance.

