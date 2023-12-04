Police open arson investigation into Swift Mansion fire

Chicago police have opened an arson investigation into a Sunday afternoon fire at the Swift Mansion, a historic house in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at about 11:20 a.m. to 4500 S. Michigan Ave. after a fire broke out on the mansion’s third floor. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was extinguished around noon.

At about 2:45 p.m. the fire started again in the roof, officials said. It was extinguished about an hour and a half later, and no injuries were reported

The castlelike mansion with hand-carved oak walls was built in the 1890s for a daughter of Gustavus Swift, founder of the famed meat company. Later, it was a funeral parlor, office quarters for the Chicago Urban League and home to the Inner City Youth & Adult Foundation.

