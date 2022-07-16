Police open death investigation after finding CTA employee dead on tracks

Chicago police opened a death investigation after a CTA employee was found lying unresponsive on the tracks early Saturday morning in the Loop neighborhood.

Shortly before 1:50 a.m., his body was discovered on the tracks in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the man may have come in contact with the third rail.

Police were investigating.