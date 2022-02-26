Police open death investigation into woman found Friday night fatally wounded in SUV
Chicago police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman who was discovered Friday night shot in the head in the driver’s seat of her SUV in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the woman was found in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver’s seat of her black SUV, Chicago police said.
No further information was provided.
Detectives were investigating.