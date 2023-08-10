Police operation designed to crack down on street crime in Brockton nets 35 arrests

Numerous State Police and Brockton authorities conducted an extensive field operation on Wednesday, designed to inhibit violent crimes, drug dealing, and other issues that negatively affect the quality of life for Brockton residents.

“Operation Hot August Nights” began late Wednesday afternoon, with numerous law enforcement agencies proactively patrolling the city, according to State Police. Upon completion, 35 criminal offenders were arrested, 5 others were issued criminal summonses and 7 dirt bikes and scooters were seized.

Video from the MSP Air Wing shows numerous instances of officers apprehending suspects on dirt bikes and in cars as part of the safety operation.

In one such incident, authorities say a group of several dirt bikes and scooters were riding erratically, causing a public safety threat to other motorists and pedestrians. With the assistance of the State Police helicopter, 7 offenders were eventually tracked and taken into custody.

In another instance, Air Wing footage shows State Police pursuing a suspect wanted for a parole violation. That suspect drove his vehicle into a dead end and was arrested.

Later in the evening, multiple suspects were taken into custody for alleged drug possession charges, while others were arrested for motor vehicle violations.

Brockton Police, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police also partook in the operation.

