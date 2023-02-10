Police in Orange County shoot, kill robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash, reports say

A robbery suspect was shot and killed by police after a pursuit ended in a crash in La Habra early Friday, leaving another driver injured, according to media reports.

Around 1 a.m., Fullerton police found a driver who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported. Authorities said they tried stopping the driver, who was in a Ford Explorer, at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue, but the motorist fled.

The Ford driver led police on a roughly 10-mile chase into La Habra before crashing into a BMW at Imperial Highway and South Beach Boulevard, KTTV Channel 11 reported. The Ford flipped over and caught fire.

The Ford driver got out of the vehicle and was shot by officers, according to KTTV, which reported that the driver was struck "multiple times" and declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive, KTTV reported. Video from the scene shows the front of the BMW destroyed, with the mangled Ford lying on its side in flames several feet away.

Police have not said what prompted officers to open fire but said a knife was recovered from the scene, KTLA reported.

The Fullerton Police Department declined to comment and said the La Habra Police Department is leading the investigation. La Habra police did not immediately return requests for comment.

