Police: Orlando man arrested on sexual battery charges may have more victims

The Orlando Police department arrested a 39-year-old Orlando man after they say he sexually battered a child in his Orange County home.

Timothy Bernard Cooper, 39, of Orlando, was arrested in Polk County on Jan. 3 on charges of Lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and Lewd and lascivious conduct of a child under 12.

On January 3, 2023, Timothy Bernard Cooper was arrested by our Fugitive Investigative Unit in Polk County, Florida on an active arrest warrant.



If anyone believes their child may have been victimized by Cooper, please contact OPD.



— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 12, 2023

According to detectives, the investigation began on March 11 when the 12-year-old victim told their mother that Cooper inappropriately touched them at Cooper’s home in 2019.

The victim told investigators that they were asleep on a mattress in the living room of Cooper’s home when he began touching them.

Detectives said the victim told them when they told Cooper “No,” he ran out of the room.

On Dec. 6, detectives determined that Cooper was implicated in another case where he was accused of inappropriately touching three other children in his care.

Investigators said there might be more victims due to the number and nature of the accusations against Cooper.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information on Cooper or other victims to Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit at 321-235-5300.

