Police: Orlando school worker had inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old student

A 32-year-old school employee was arrested Friday for having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they received an anonymous tip about a school authority figure being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at Blankner School, a K-8 school on South Mills Avenue and East Michigan Street.

Detectives said they identified Terrell Myron Foy, who works at the school, as a suspect.

They said they confirmed an allegation that Foy was having an inappropriate relationship with the student.

Foy was arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious conduct and offenses against students by authority figures.

See a map of the school below:

