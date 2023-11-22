Police: Ormond man accused of fatally stabbing mother, baby in burning apartment

An Ormond Beach man was jailed early Wednesday accused of stabbing a mother and her 10-month son to death and leaving them in a burning Daytona Beach apartment with two other children, police said.

Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said in a press conference Wednesday that Charles Leon Ivy, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after he left his Live Oak Avenue home in Ormond Beach.

Ivy was arrested at Tomoka Avenue and South Yonge Street in Ormond Beach, and charged with the killing of Den'Jah Moore, 30, and her 10-month-old son, police said.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for leaving a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in the burning apartment, Young said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young talks to the media at a press conference Wednesday, sharing details of double-murder victims found in a burning apartment Monday night, and the arrest of a suspect.

Volusia County Branch Jail records show Ivy was charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and arson. He was being held Wednesday without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

'Horrific and horrendous' crime with numerous knife wounds

Young said police and Daytona Beach firefighters were called to an apartment fire at the Countryside Apartments at 1200 Beville Road around 11:47 p.m. Monday, where officers and firefighters pulled three children from the fire, including the 10-month-old, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Ivy was the father of the 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy but Moore had custody of them, Young said.

Chief Young described the crime as "horrific and horrendous."

"With what we witnessed throughout this investigation, the defendant in this incident deserves a special place in the gates of hell for what he did to this mother and these children," Young said. "Again, I have never witnessed anything this horrific in my entire career."

Young said said Moore was found with numerous stab wounds as was the 10-month-old boy, who was in a crib.

The two other siblings ages 4 and 5, were not stabbed, the chief said.

"Their injuries were as a result of being left to die in a fully engulfed fire," Young said.

The 10-month-old boy was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach were he died. The other children were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville where they remained in critical condition on Wednesday.

"I believe they're still intubated at this time," Young said.

Ivy did not confess to the crime but evidence linked him to the scene, Young said.

"The defendant did not confess but what he did he placed himself on scene," Young said. "He put himself on scene around the time that these murders would have occurred. Through technology, we were able to track his vehicle via traffic cameras leaving the area after this incident would have occurred. And he was also in possession, admittedly, of the victim's cell phone."

Arson and murder

According to an arrest report, when police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Monday night, they found a set of keys on the ground in front of the burning apartment.

They opened the door and found the children in the heavily smoke-filled home. Moore was found in the master bedroom with numerous knife wounds and severe burns, police said.

The State Fire Marshal and firefighters with the Daytona Beach Fire Department found two areas in the apartment where Ivy allegedly started the fire that engulfed the apartment, the report detailed.

Investigators found all burners on the stove in the kitchen turned on and the remains of burned paper and a box. The fire was also started in a bedroom where it spread through the home, the report states.

Ormond Beach police notified Ivy of the incident at 4:11 a.m. on Tuesday

Later in the afternoon, Daytona Beach police tried to contact Ivy again but were unsuccessful. Then at 2:45 p.m., police observed Ivy and an unidentified woman loading suitcases and bags in a sport utility vehicle. They were stopped by police shortly after in Ormond Beach, a report stated.

Dropping money to murdered mother

The woman, who is not facing charges, cooperated with police, Young said.

In the arrest report the woman told police that Ivy left for work at 4 p.m. Monday and said that after work, he was going to drop money off to Moore. The woman also told investigators that Ivy arrived back at his home in Ormond Beach at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The woman told investigators that Ivy undressed on the porch because he said he didn't like how his work clothes smelled, the report noted.

Ivy suffered an apparent leg injury and cut to his hand during the alleged murders, but the woman said Ivy injured himself while working on a trailer, the arrest report states.

However, when police stopped at the fast food restaurant where Ivy worked, they learned that Ivy clocked out at 10:05 p.m. and was wearing his work clothes. Employees at the restaurant also told investigators that Ivy did not have a leg injury when he left work, the report states.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man fatally stabs woman, child, leaves them in burning apartment