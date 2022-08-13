Police outside home of Rushdie attack suspect
As police surrounded the home of the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie, neighbors said they were shocked by the attack. (Aug. 12) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, has been stabbed in Western New York. (Aug. 12)
Here’s the latest for Friday, August 12: Trump had documents labeled “top secret”; Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage; House close to passage on climate and health care bill; Gunman kills 11 people in Montenegro.
The Satanic Verses author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York state.
STORY: A doctor in the audience helped tend to Rushdie while emergency services arrived, said Major Eugene Staniszewski with the New York State Police. Henry Reese, the event's moderator, suffered a minor head injury. Police said they were working with federal investigators to determine a motive for the attack. It was not clear what kind of weapon was used.
Police named Hadi Matar, 24 from Fairview, as the suspect in the attack on Salman Rushdie, who suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told members of the press that author Salman Rushdie is alive and receiving care at a local hospital after having been attacked on stage at an event in Western New York on Friday morning.
SkyFOX was over Fairview, Bergen County, New Jersey, where authorities searched a home in connection with the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. Police identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar.
