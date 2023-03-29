Police find over $3,500 worth of stolen merchandise after Olympia arrest

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Police found over $3,500 worth of stolen merchandise after making an arrest in Olympia.

On Wednesday, the Olympia Police Department tweeted that officers found a stolen car driving in a parking lot last week.

According to police, the driver tried to escape and unsuccessfully hit a patrol car. They were arrested for assault and having a stolen car.

When searching the car, officers found $3,604 worth of merchandise stolen from local stores earlier that day.

The stolen items were returned to the stores.





