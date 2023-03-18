Police find over 450 grams of marijuana from man asleep in running car near Greenwood

Julia Dallas
·1 min read

Police found over 450 grams of marijuana after a man was reported sleeping in his car near Greenwood on Friday, said the Seattle Police Department.

Officers arrived around 5:30 a.m., near the intersection of North 85th Street and Aurora Avenue North, and were directed to a running car with a sleeping driver.

As officers were waking up the driver, they noticed a gun in the car. The 42-year-old man was detained and after further investigation was placed under arrest.

Officers found the following in the car:

  • Around 451.2 grams of marijuana, which is an illegal amount.

  • A stolen gun.

  • Multiple Identification Cards.

The man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of narcotics, and his outstanding felony warrant.

He was later booked into SCORE Jail. Police will request additional charges for the possession of the stolen identification cards.


