Police: Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week
67 cars were reported stolen in Dayton during the past week.
Dayton Police and Fire reported 67 cars stolen from Monday, January 2, to Sunday, January 8 on their Facebook page.
Officers reported that almost all of the stolen cars were Kias, Hyundais, or cars that were left running with keys in the car, a Dayton Police spokesperson stated.
Authorities recommend purchasing a steering wheel lock or a vehicle immobilization device if you own a Kia or Hyundai, the spokesperson said.
You are advised to also lock your doors and not leave your car running, the spokesperson continued.
For a map of all the auto thefts last week, you can visit this link.