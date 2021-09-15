Police: Overdose leads to drug charges for EC woman

Sep. 15—EAU CLAIRE — A woman who was taken to a local hospital for a drug overdose faces seven drug-related charges after a significant quantity of drugs were found in her residence, police say.

Sarah M. Ferber, 40, 3511 Stein Blvd., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, possession of prescription drugs with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Ferber also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ferber is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Oct. 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

EMS and law enforcement were sent to Ferber's residence Aug. 29 on a report of a woman who had overdosed.

The caller was unsure what the woman had taken but was performing CPR on her.

Ferber was lying on the bedroom floor. Authorities determined the woman had probably used heroin.

The woman had a pulse when emergency personnel arrived and she was eventually transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The caller told authorities he had known Ferber for just two weeks. He was at her residence to help her clean when Ferber told him she was going to "shoot up."

The man said that Ferber became unconscious and overdosed almost immediately after taking the heroin.

At the residence, authorities found various types of drug paraphernalia, butane hash oil, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamines, and numerous prescription pills. All of these pills were packaged separately for individual sales.

Authorities also found $4,367 in two purses. Two of Ferber's IDs were inside the purses.

Police contacted Ferber after she was released from the hospital and told her she would be receiving criminal charges.

Ferber asked how police searched her residence without a warrant. Police told her the drug items were in plain view just a few feet away from where she was found unconscious. Ferber said she understood.

Ferber was convicted of a felony count of heroin delivery in January 2015 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Ferber could be sentenced to up to 36 years in prison.

