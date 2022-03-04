Police: Owner of Owen County farm where 28 alpacas died claimed everything was 'great'

When a police detective and a veterinarian investigated a concern about the health of animals at Owen County's SuPaca Farms they found 28 dead alpacas.

A University of Kentucky autopsy on the remains of an alpaca called Harriet revealed the animal was emaciated when it died.

A Feb. 17 probable-cause affidavit filed in the case charges farm owner Sue Lynne Childers with failure to dispose of a dead animal and cruelty to an animal.

It says the deceased alpacas "were in different states of decomposition" in pens that "were sectioned off in a manner that the larger animals could not get to the front of the barn and be seen from the roadway."

Investigators found 28 dead alpacas and seized other malnourished animals from the SuPaca Farm near Gosport.

Investigators found a mix of two dozen live animals — seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens and two horses. They were in poor health, lacked food and water, and were severely malnourished, police reported. They were taken to the Owen County Humane Society for medical care and placement in foster homes.

The affidavit said there was hay and dog food inside a stock trailer at the entrance to the property, along with two electric water heaters that appeared to be new and unused.

A 77-year-old who lives in Indianapolis, 50 miles from the farm, Childers is a former school counselor who retired from public education in 2012 and became an alpaca farmer.

Childers turned herself in to police on Feb. 24. She bonded out of the Owen County Jail later that day after posting $750 bond.

During an interview with an Owen County Sheriff's Office detective three weeks before her arrest, Childers offered conflicting accounts of what had happened to the animals between August 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

According to the affidavit:

Childers reported that she visited the farm, which is 48 miles for her home, daily until she got COVID-19 in February 2021. She said she didn't start coming on a regular basis again until the fall of last year, and had hired a husband and wife team as farm hands to care for the animals.

She said in late summer 2021, a large number of alpacas in her herd died and they might have been poisoned. She also said she suspected bobcats were killing and eating some of her alpacas.

Childers said she started visiting again daily in December 2021, watching the alpacas from a distance on days she didn't have enough strength to get the gate open and go onto the farm. She said the man watching over the farm told her everything was fine.

Toward the end of the Feb. 1 interview, the detective asked Childers when she was last at the farm. Just two days earlier, she replied.

"She reported that everything was great and that she observed approximately 20 of her female alpacas out in the barn lot eating, and several more of her male alpacas out doing the same. Sue reported that she observed the alpacas to be in great condition," the affidavit said.

But their condition wasn't as she described.

The detective told Childers he had been on the property with a state veterinarian the day before the visit she spoke of "and that only seven of her alpacas were alive and that 28 of them were dead." According to the affidavit, Childers recanted her remarks and said she must have had her days mixed up

Police interviewed the man who Childers said was in charge of the animals, who claimed he wasn't responsible for what happened. He told police Childers hadn't been paying him or his wife, nor had she built them a house on the farm he said they were promised. No charges have been filed against them.

Childers has a pretrial conference set for March 31 in Owen Circuit Court.

