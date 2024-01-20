Police: Owner of West Roxbury convenience store arrested, accused of dealing drugs at the mart

The owner of a convenience store in West Roxbury is facing charges after allegedly dealing drugs inside the shop, Boston police say.

Isaac Rosa, 45, was arrested on Friday after receiving a community complaint regarding the alleged illegal drug dealing at Familia Grocery on Grove Street.

Around 12:40 p.m., Boston police officers informed the mart owner that he was the subject of an investigation in order to execute four search warrants: for his person, business, vehicle and home.

During the search, police say they found and seized:

three bottles of Lactose,

Gabapentin Pills,

eleven plastic bags of white powder (cocaine),

seventeen plastic bags of white rock (crack cocaine),

seven plastic bags of tan powder (fentanyl),

ten small blue pills believed to Percocet,

four large heat-sealed bags containing Marijuana,

several digital scales,

assorted glass stem crack pipes,

a large plastic bag containing Marijuana, a

$1031.00 in United States Currency.

Police say ten grams of crack cocaine, six grams of powder cocaine, twelve grams of fentanyl, several pounds of Marijuana, nine Gabapentin pills, and ten Percocet 30 pills were recovered.

Rosa is facing charges of trafficking Class A Fentanyl, possession with Intent to Distribute Class B cocaine, possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Percocet, possession with Intent to Distribute Class D marijuana, and possession with Intent to Distribute Class E Gabapentin.

Rosa will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

