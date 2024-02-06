Police: Owners of Mass. massage parlor arrested after ‘employees’ caught performing sexual services

A couple who owns a Massachusetts massage parlor was busted last week on human trafficking charges after police say an investigation revealed workers were performing sexual services for a fee.

Todd and Baushun Simonds, both of Holyoke, were arrested on charges including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and keeper of a house of ill fame, according to the Westfield Police Department.

Massachusetts State Police troopers, along with officers from Westfield and Holyoke, executed a search warrant at Southampton Road Massage and Body Work at 282 Southampton Road in Westfield, as well as at the owners’ home in Holyoke, following a lengthy investigation, police said.

Police alleged the investigation showed that workers were performing sexual services for a fee at the massage parlor and that they weren’t compensated by the couple.

“The ‘employees’ were not paid and were only allowed to keep tips they received,” the department said in a news release. “Generally, the same ‘employees’ would be at this location for several weeks before they were swapped for new workers.”

Investigators noted that multiple unsecured firearms were found in the couple’s Holyoke home.

Police said that additional charges are pending against the suspects.

