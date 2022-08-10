Police pack courtroom as man accused of killing Rochester officer is arraigne

When the family of a fallen Rochester police officer faced his accused killer for the first time Wednesday, they were not alone.

The family of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz led a procession of dozens of law enforcement officers into the superior court arraignment of Kelvin Vickers, where the 21-year-old Massachusetts man pleaded not guilty to each of the eight felonies charged against him in relation to the officer’s death.

Vickers, wearing a blue-and-white striped outfit, entered a courtroom with pews so full of blue that some officers had to stand at the back of the courtroom during the proceedings.

He was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges including aggravated murder, which carries a potential sentence of life without parole. After Wednesday's arraignment, Vickers will not be due back in court until Nov. 4 for argument of motions, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for Dec. 6.

Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring his partner, Officer Sino Seng, and a 15-year-old girl on July 21, when Vickers allegedly fired 16 shots into an undercover police van and a nearby home in what police called an ambush.

The two Rochester officers were investigating a murder suspect on Bauman Street at the time.

Officers called to the scene found Vickers in the crawl space of a nearby abandoned home with a 9mm handgun police say was used in the attack.

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who Wednesday called the incident “a tragedy.”

“This has hit home to every single officer who sat in that courtroom and every single officer in this community,” Doorley said. “The unfortunate reality is that this could happen at any moment, and this is what happened to Officer Mazurkiewicz.”

Vickers was released from a Massachusetts jail in the spring after serving time on a weapons charge, Doorley previously said. On Wednesday, she said the public will learn more about Vickers and why he was in Rochester throughout the trial.

Doorley declined to comment on whether investigators believe other individuals were connected to the incident, or whether Vickers is a suspect in other crimes.

Vickers is charged with aggravated murder, second-degree murder, attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held without bail in the Monroe County Jail.

