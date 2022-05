May 26—ELKHART — Two fatal shootings within two minutes of one another in separate locations on the city's south side were related, law enforcement officials said Thursday, and one of them was self-inflicted.

Police received a 911 call around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said in a news release.