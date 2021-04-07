Police: Pair implicated in drug overdose death

Apr. 6—EAU CLAIRE — Two men provided the fentanyl that led to the December drug overdose death of a third man, police say.

Noah R. Beckstead, 19, of Ettrick, and Trenton J. Wik, 33, 414 1/2 William St., were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide. Wik and Beckstead are scheduled to make their initial court appearances today and Wednesday, April 14, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to the 500 block of Cochrane Street Dec. 6 on a report of a deceased man found at that location. The man was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a car.

In searching the car, officers found an orange syringe cap on the floorboard of the driver's side compartment and a used syringe with a bent needle on the floorboard of the front passenger side.

An autopsy concluded the man had experienced acute fentanyl toxicity.

Two days later, officers learned from the man's friend that the man had been with Beckstead the day he died.

On Dec. 9, the man's stepmother provided police with a recorded phone call between Beckstead and a woman where Beckstead had admitted being with the man when he overdosed on drugs. Beckstead said he and the man had gone to Wik's house. Beckstead said Wik was his drug source.

Beckstead said the man had been driving up the Birch Street hill and was swerving as he drove.

The man then pulled over, became unresponsive and fell asleep. Beckstead said the man was still breathing but would not wake up. Beckstead was crying and distressed during the call, repeatedly apologized and asked the woman if she was mad at him.

During a Dec. 15 interview, Beckstead told police he was with the man between 9 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 5. They drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and used LSD.

Beckstead said they then drove to Wik's house, where they smoked methamphetamine with Wik.

The man then bought what Wik described as heroin from Wik. They then injected themselves with the drug inside the car. A short time later, the man then had difficulty driving and eventually became unresponsive, Beckstead said.

Story continues

Knowing that he had an active arrest warrant, Beckstead got scared that the police would show up. He said his phone died when he tried to call 911.

Beckstead said he walked to a nearby gas station and a passerby gave him a ride to Chippewa Falls. Beckstead said he had never seen anyone overdose on drugs before. He thought the man would eventually wake up and be fine.

During a February interview with police, Wik said Beckstead came to his house alone on Dec. 5 and traded fentanyl to Beckstead in exchange for LSD. Wik said he found out the man died a few days later. He said he did not know the man and had never met him.

Wik said the fentanyl he was receiving from his supplier was extremely potent. Wik said he refused to inject it and would only smoke it due to concerns about overdosing.

Wik said he understood that the fentanyl he supplied to the man led to his death and that Beckstead was very upset over the man's death.

Wik said he recommended that Beckstead should tell the police he didn't know who provided the man with the fentanyl that killed him.

Beckstead and Wik are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Beckstead was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2020 in Eau Claire County. Wik was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in June 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted, Beckstead and Wik could each be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.