Police: Pair implicated in drug overdose death

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·3 min read

Apr. 6—EAU CLAIRE — Two men provided the fentanyl that led to the December drug overdose death of a third man, police say.

Noah R. Beckstead, 19, of Ettrick, and Trenton J. Wik, 33, 414 1/2 William St., were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide. Wik and Beckstead are scheduled to make their initial court appearances today and Wednesday, April 14, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to the 500 block of Cochrane Street Dec. 6 on a report of a deceased man found at that location. The man was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a car.

In searching the car, officers found an orange syringe cap on the floorboard of the driver's side compartment and a used syringe with a bent needle on the floorboard of the front passenger side.

An autopsy concluded the man had experienced acute fentanyl toxicity.

Two days later, officers learned from the man's friend that the man had been with Beckstead the day he died.

On Dec. 9, the man's stepmother provided police with a recorded phone call between Beckstead and a woman where Beckstead had admitted being with the man when he overdosed on drugs. Beckstead said he and the man had gone to Wik's house. Beckstead said Wik was his drug source.

Beckstead said the man had been driving up the Birch Street hill and was swerving as he drove.

The man then pulled over, became unresponsive and fell asleep. Beckstead said the man was still breathing but would not wake up. Beckstead was crying and distressed during the call, repeatedly apologized and asked the woman if she was mad at him.

During a Dec. 15 interview, Beckstead told police he was with the man between 9 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 5. They drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and used LSD.

Beckstead said they then drove to Wik's house, where they smoked methamphetamine with Wik.

The man then bought what Wik described as heroin from Wik. They then injected themselves with the drug inside the car. A short time later, the man then had difficulty driving and eventually became unresponsive, Beckstead said.

Knowing that he had an active arrest warrant, Beckstead got scared that the police would show up. He said his phone died when he tried to call 911.

Beckstead said he walked to a nearby gas station and a passerby gave him a ride to Chippewa Falls. Beckstead said he had never seen anyone overdose on drugs before. He thought the man would eventually wake up and be fine.

During a February interview with police, Wik said Beckstead came to his house alone on Dec. 5 and traded fentanyl to Beckstead in exchange for LSD. Wik said he found out the man died a few days later. He said he did not know the man and had never met him.

Wik said the fentanyl he was receiving from his supplier was extremely potent. Wik said he refused to inject it and would only smoke it due to concerns about overdosing.

Wik said he understood that the fentanyl he supplied to the man led to his death and that Beckstead was very upset over the man's death.

Wik said he recommended that Beckstead should tell the police he didn't know who provided the man with the fentanyl that killed him.

Beckstead and Wik are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Beckstead was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2020 in Eau Claire County. Wik was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in June 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted, Beckstead and Wik could each be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Several cruise lines just moved their sailing restart dates. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday. Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1. Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

  • Asexuality is one of the most misunderstood sexual orientations. This is what it's really like.

    Millions of people identify as asexual, meaning they feel little to no sexual attraction to others. Still, myths about the sexuality abound.

  • Chrissy Teigen says she spent 'too many years counting calories' and now eats whatever she wants

    The model says she's thrown dieting and diet culture out the window: "If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

  • Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump before he left office, according to report

    The Florida Republican is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Pete Davidson Buys New $1.2 Million Condo in Staten Island

    The Saturday Night Live star finally found a place of his own after living in his mother’s basement

  • Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has not spoken to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, noting the central bank is an independent agency. "I think the Federal Reserve is an independent operation and starting off my presidency I want to be real clear that I'm not going to do the kinds of things that have been done in the last administration," Biden told reporters. Biden still has significant room to make his mark on the Fed. Powell's term is up next February, when Biden can choose to extend his appointment, and there is an empty seat on the Fed's Board of Governors.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • US Army says it needs to 'regain dominance' in the Arctic, but it's still figuring out what it needs to do it

    The Army's Arctic skills have "atrophied," the top general in Alaska told Insider in March. Now the service is moving quickly to rebuild them.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Sought Preemptive Pardon From Donald Trump: NYT

    Samuel Corum/GettyIn the twilight of Donald Trump’s administration, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sought preemptive pardons from the president for any crimes he and his allies in Congress may have committed, The New York Times reports.Gaetz, 38, is currently under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking in connection with an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, focusing especially on whether he paid for her to travel with him, and the inquiry had begun by the time he made the request for multiple pardons. The Department of Justice is also probing whether Gaetz paid multiple women for sex on various visits to Florida alongside his close ally Joel Greenberg, the now indicted former Seminole County tax collector. Gaetz has denied the allegations.It is unclear if Gaetz or Trump knew of the investigation into the Florida congressman, but the White House declined anyway, believing a priori forgiveness would establish an unseemly precedent, according to the Times. Attorney General William Barr had been briefed on the investigation into Gaetz and even reportedly canceled an appearance alongside the Florida Republican. It is unclear if Gaetz discussed the blanket pardons with the former president directly or if the conversation happened via aides. One former aide to Gaetz, Nathan Nelson, told the Times on Monday that the FBI had questioned him about his old boss’ activities.A spokesperson for Gaetz said in a statement to the Times, “Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz—where he called for President Trump to pardon ‘everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic’—with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him.”Gaetz appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, one of the primetime programs Trump was known to watch, to advocate for a broad swath of pardons in December 2020, not long after news broke that Trump planned to pardon former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. “President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn, he should pardon the Thanksgiving Turkey, he should pardon anyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe exotic if he has to. You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump Administration with the policies, vigor and effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Gaetz told the Fox News host. “I think the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly,” he added. The case against Greenberg led federal agents to probe Gaetz’s conduct, and investigators reportedly believe the two may have had sex with the same 17-year-old. Greenberg is now in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he violated the terms of his bail.In Congress, Gaetz has fashioned himself into a fierce defender of the former president and a conservative firebrand with a flare for media appearances. He has held talks with a suite of conservative cable news channels—Fox News, One America News, and Newsmax—about a post-Congress contributor gig. Despite Gaetz’s loyalty, Donald Trump has not come to his defense as the political fallout from the investigation continues.Gaetz has cultivated a reputation as brash and unlikeable during his three terms in Congress, as Republicans previously told The Daily Beast. He sometimes shared photos and videos of nude women to fellow lawmakers on the House floor to brag about sleeping with them. In the Florida state senate, Gaetz reportedly partook in a sexual game where male members of the legislature competed to sleep with aides, other lawmakers, and lobbyists, classifying the conquests with a point system and even dubbing one woman “the snitch” in a reference to the Harry Potter books.Gaetz has maintained that the investigation into his relationships and travel is part of a plot to extort tens of millions from himself and his father, former Florida state senator Don Gaetz, whose net worth reaches into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The footnote to the saga of the investigation veers into strange territory. A Florida lawyer named Don McGee, a Florida real estate developer previously convicted of fraud named Stephen Alford, and a former Air Force intelligence official named Bob Kent are said to have urged Gaetz to pay them $25 million earlier this year. They claimed they would use it to ransom an American hostage in Iranian custody who has already been declared dead. The elder Gaetz wore a wire to a meeting with one of the men in cooperation with an FBI investigation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 62 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need to be checked for contamination and may need to be thrown out, the New York Times reports

    The millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses have to be checked thanks to a cross contamination issue that ruined up to 15 million doses.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • Regé-Jean Page reportedly turned down an offer of up to $250,000 to make guest appearances on 'Bridgerton' season 2

    The actor, who played the duke on season one of the Netflix show has been cast in upcoming projects like "The Gray Man" and "Dungeons & Dragons."

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • Khloé Kardashian's team is scrambling to erase all traces of a photo of her that was posted online 'by mistake'

    Kardashian's rep told Page Six that the photo of her standing by a pool was "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant."

  • Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nation's latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients. Treatment with artificial lungs, known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is much more likely to be deployed for patients under age 65, explained Marcelo Cypel, surgical director for the extracorporeal life support program at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN). Last week, there were a record 19 ECMO patients at UHN, 17 of them with severe COVID-19.

  • Joss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career on Justice League, demanded she 'shut up and say the lines'

    New details have emerged of alleged unprofessional behavior by director Joss Whedon. The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday delved into actor Ray Fisher's allegations of abusive and racist conduct during the production of Justice League. The Cyborg actor has accused Whedon, in particular, of treating the film's cast and crew in a "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" fashion while directing the movie's reshoots. Whedon "clashed with all the stars of the film," including Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, the Reporter writes. Gadot reportedly raised concerns about her character being "more aggressive" in Whedon's new version of Justice League. At one point, while pushing her to record lines she didn't like, Whedon "threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins," the Reporter says. "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal," a source told the Reporter. "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie." Gadot and Jenkins reportedly "went to battle" and even met with Kevin Tsujihara, then the chair of Warner Bros. Entertainment. While Fisher didn't comment on the reported incident with Gadot, he described how Whedon allegedly dismissed his feedback by declaring that he doesn't "like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr." And in general, Fisher describes how he allegedly attempted to explain during Whedon's Justice League reshoots "some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community," but he says this "advice from the only Black person — as far as I know — with any kind of creative impact on the project" was not heeded. He also alleges executives had discussions about how they couldn't have "an angry Black man" at the center of the movie, with one reportedly complaining that his character didn't smile enough. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. More stories from theweek.comAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 statesJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations