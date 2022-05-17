Police: Pair threatened to cause explosion at UW-EC residence hall

May 17—EAU CLAIRE — Two men threatened to cause an explosion at a UW-Eau Claire residence hall, police say.

The men told police they thought the threats were funny and made them out of boredom.

Alexander B. Bartle, 20, and Jagger X. Koeser, 20, both of 224 Third Ave., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of terrorist threats.

Bartle and Koeser are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on June 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

A director of one of UW-Eau Claire's residence halls contacted UW-Eau Claire police on April 26 to report several anonymous posts that were found on the social messaging app called Yik Yak.

The posts referenced weapons, revolution and politically-based violence.

Following were some of the posts:

—"Hand out arms and ammo, we're going to blast our way through here."

—"We've got to get it together now. The revolution is here."

—"Attention all Republicans of Eau Claire, you have five hours to surrender and come out of your $1 million Towers dorm."

—"Tomorrow is a day of significance."

—"All rich people of Eau Claire have two days to move out before the revolution."

One of the posts on the app referenced making a large explosion with Draino while "hash-tagging" Towers Hall. Another post described hearing a strange beeping noise coming from between two UW-Eau Claire residence halls. Police investigated those two halls and didn't locate anything.

Police contacted the FBI about the posts. An FBI agent was able to link a phone number used to make one of the posts to Bartle, who is a UW-Eau Claire student.

Police spoke with Bartle on April 27. He confessed to writing some of the Yik Yak posts. Bartle said he was "thinking of stupid anarchy stuff" and that it just "spiraled" out of control.

Bartle said he "thought it would be funny, but clearly, it is not." He said the posts were made from his Eau Claire residence.

A second phone number associated with the posts was linked to Koeser.

Police met with Koeser on May 3. Koeser said Bartle is his roommate. He said the posts were made one night when they were bored.

Koeser said Bartle took the posts too far. Koeser even told Bartle that one of the posts is "the one that's going to land you in jail."

Koeser said he deleted Yik Yak and the posts because he realized they were a bad idea and didn't want to get in trouble.

An official with UW-Eau Claire's housing department said some students were nervous about the posts. Residence hall directors on campus were notified of the police investigation into the threats.

If convicted, Bartle and Koeser could each be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.