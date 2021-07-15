Police: Pair throws hot grease, bleach on man's ex-girlfriend in Harrison Twp.

Jul. 15—A man and women indicted Wednesday are accused of throwing hot grease and bleach on the man's ex-girlfriend in May during an argument in Harrison Twp.

Jamario Valentine, 22, and Nailah Lowe, 21, both of Dayton, were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for aggravated burglary, felonious assault, abduction and intimidation of a crime victim. Valentine also faces a second abduction charge, kidnaping someone younger than 13; and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Valentine and Lowe are accused of getting into an argument with Valentine's ex-girlfriend on May 1 when they went to her apartment in the 1900 block of Gant Drive. They entered the apartment without permission "and threw hot grease and bleach on her while holding her against her will," an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.

Lowe is in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since July 6 following her arrest by Trotwood police on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case, jail records show. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Valentine., who is not in custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.