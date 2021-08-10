Police: Pair tried to steal $2,000 in merchandise from Walmart

Aug. 10—EAU CLAIRE — A man and woman tried to walk away with more than $2,000 in unpaid merchandise Saturday from the Eau Claire Walmart store, police said.

The merchandise included crossbow arrows and broadheads, a baby stroller and a television, police said.

Justin L. Tolle, 20, of Lyndon Station, and Jade A. Weber-Marshak, 23, 3130 Eldorado Blvd., were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping.

Signature bonds of $1,000 were set for both Tolle and Weber-Marshak. The bonds prohibit them from having contact with Walmart.

Tolle and Weber-Marshak return to court Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 17, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to Walmart Saturday on a report of a retail theft totaling more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The suspects were apprehended by staff but fled a short time later. The suspects provided staff with false names before fleeing the store, but their vehicle was identified by staff.

One officer pulled the suspects over in a traffic stop and identified them as Tolle and Weber-Marshak.

Walmart employees said the suspects proceeded past the last point of sale with the cart full of merchandise and were contacted in the entry way to the grocery side of the store.

Weber-Marshak told police she had been in the garden center and attempted to enter through the door when she was contacted by employees. She said she provided a false name because she was scared.

Weber-Marshak said she and Tolle fled from the store when they were told law enforcement was contacted.

Tolle told police Walmart employees contacted them when they left the store with the cart. He said he did not know how they were going to pay for the items. He said he thought Weber-Marshak would be able to pay for the items but did not know where her money would come from.

Tolle and Weber-Marshak were both free on bonds for pending felony cases in Waupaca County. A condition of the bonds prohibited them from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the charges, Tolle and Weber-Marshak could each be sentenced to up to four years in prison.