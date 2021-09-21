Police: Pair writes $17,000 in worthless checks

Sep. 21—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man and woman wrote $17,000 in worthless checks, police say.

Natalie N. Dang, 36, and Son Q. Huynh, 50, both of 1322 Devney Drive, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fraud against a financial institution.

Dang and Huynh are both free on $100 and $500 signature bonds, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

A representative of WESTconsin Credit Union contacted Altoona police on July 20 to report that two of their customers have been depositing bad checks.

The credit union's fraud department reported that Dang and Huynh deposited $17,000 in worthless checks from Dang's US Bank account.

Dang and Huynh deposited five checks at the WESTconsin locations in Altoona and Eau Claire, and by mobile deposit on June 25 and 28.

All five checks were returned as having insufficient funds from July 6 to July 8.

Most of the money Dang and Huynh received from the bad checks was used at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn.

The fraud department told police that WESTconsin Credit Union is seeking $14,140 in restitution for the negative balances that were left in accounts belonging to Dang and Huynh.

When talking to police about the incident, Dang admitted that they wrote the checks.

Dang said she and Huynh had money in their account before, but they took all of the money out and gambled it away at Mystic Lake Casino, so there was no money in their accounts to cover the checks.

If convicted, Dang and Huynh could each be sentenced to up to five years in prison.