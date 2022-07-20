Police in Pakistan arrest 2 men accused of gang-raping U.S. woman

Pakistani police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang-raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday.

