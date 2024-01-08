Police: Palm Bay woman stabbed husband after he asked for divorce

PALM BAY — A 45-year-old Palm Bay woman who police said repeatedly stabbed her husband with a butcher knife after he expressed his intention to divorce her, was jailed over the weekend.

Toni Kai Strickland was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon late Thursday after Palm Bay police were called to a home in the 200 block of Avens Road to investigate a disturbance. Strickland was being held Sunday at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $250,000 bail.

A county judge ordered that she was to be placed on a GPS monitor when released and that she was to have no contact with her husband.

Crime scene tape

Police arrived at the area within moments and found a man on his hands and knees along the street, reports show. A neighbor had alerted police after the man staggered over to their home with stab wounds before collapsing at the front door, court records show.

More: Family of imprisoned mother asks feds to let her out for Melbourne homicide victim's funeral

The man — with apparent stab wounds along his back, side and left arm — told officers that he had informed his wife in their home earlier that he wanted a divorce, court records show. It was not immediately known how long the couple had been married. His condition was not known late Sunday.

The man, who age was not disclosed, told officers he then tried to leave the home when he suddenly felt weak and woozy before spotting blood spilling onto his clothes, records show. Police questioned Strickland, who said she "never stabbed (her husband),” but added she grabbed a butcher knife to "defend herself," court records show.

Officers later found the bloodied butcher knife in the home before transporting the woman to the county jail.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police: Palm Bay woman stabbed husband after divorce talk